A Black Hawk military helicopter belonging to the Jordanian Armed Forces crashed on Wednesday, November 18, during military exercises in Jordan. This was reported by Anadolu Agency, citing the Jordanian Armed Forces.

Response to the incident

A military source at the General Command of the Jordanian Armed Forces said in a statement that specialized teams responded to the scene of the incident. They took the necessary measures to respond to the situation.

The command stressed that the safety of personnel remains the top priority. The military also stated that it would provide further information in accordance with established procedures.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

No information on casualties

The Jordanian Armed Forces did not provide information about possible casualties as a result of the crash. The extent of damage to the helicopter was also not reported.

The incident involved a Black Hawk that is part of the Jordanian Armed Forces. The military statement provided no other details about the circumstances of the crash.

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