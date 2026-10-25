In the village of Hamud in Jordan, thousands of people took part in the burial of eight victims of the shooting near the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George. The attack occurred on Friday during another funeral ceremony: nine people were killed and dozens were wounded.

Funeral near the church

Coffins draped in Jordanian flags were carried through the crowd near the church in Karak province. Priests led the service, while security forces provided security. Prime Minister Jafar Hassan, representing King Abdullah II, attended the ceremony, along with government officials and senior military and civilian officials.

As Al Jazeera reports, the family of the ninth victim, Mohammed al-Kasous, planned to bury him on Monday. Priest Yohanna Hamati told AFP that around 170–200 people were attending Friday's funeral when shooting began outside. At first, people did not understand what was happening, then they started running into the church in search of shelter.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Attackers are being sought

Jordanian authorities called the attack “extremist terrorism.” King Abdullah II visited the wounded in hospital and promised a decisive response. The attackers are still being sought; officials have not yet determined whether they were linked to any armed group. No organization has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

Christians make up about 3% of the population of predominantly Muslim Jordan. According to AFP, Muslims were also among the wounded. Priest Hamati called for unity, emphasizing that the attack affected members of both religious communities.

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