Three sentenced to death in Jordan over church attack — The National

Jordan’s State Security Court sentenced three men to death after finding them guilty of a terrorist attack in the city of Hmoud in Karak Governorate. Nine people were killed in the attack.

Attack during a funeral

Armed assailants opened fire during a funeral service at the Greek Orthodox Church of St George. Nine Christians were killed and another 34 people were injured.

The church is located in the village of Hmoud, about 80 kilometres south of Amman. The court’s decision was reported by The National, citing the state news agency Petra.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Court verdict

According to Petra, the court found the defendants guilty on nine counts related to participation in terrorist acts that resulted in deaths. They were also charged with two counts of carrying out terrorist acts using weapons and ammunition.

In addition, the three men were found guilty of possessing weapons and ammunition with the intent to use them for terrorist acts.

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