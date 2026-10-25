A funeral for nine Christians killed in an attack on the Church of St George of the Greek Orthodox Church will be held on Sunday in the village of Hamud in Jordan’s Karak Governorate. The ceremony will take place at the same church where the shooting occurred, The National reports.

Attack during a funeral

According to Jordan’s Public Security Directorate, attackers opened fire on the grounds of the church complex on Friday. The shooting occurred during a funeral.

Authorities initially reported seven deaths. On Saturday, the death toll was revised to nine, while none of the three attackers had been detained at that time.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Church security

Jordan’s King Abdullah II described the attack as terrorist. According to the royal palace, security officials briefed the monarch on the latest developments in the investigation without disclosing details.

Abdullah II instructed the government to review its policy for countering extremist ideology and step up efforts to eliminate its root causes. On Sunday, security forces were stationed near churches across the country during services.

Karak is located about 100 kilometres south of Amman. Jordan, which is predominantly Muslim, has a Christian minority.

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