In California, United States, Lori Huang could receive half of the property recognized as jointly owned by the spouses in the event of a divorce from Jensen Huang. Jensen Huang has not announced an intention to divorce. Fortune writes about the potential consequences of dividing the wealth.

Share ownership structure

As of March 23, 2026, Huang reported beneficial ownership of approximately 870.6 million Nvidia shares, or 3.58% of the company’s shares. A significant portion of this stake is held in trusts jointly managed by Jensen and Lori Huang.

The spouses’ trust owns approximately 528.5 million Nvidia shares. Together with two other family trusts, these structures own nearly 669 million shares. Another 73.3 million shares belong to limited liability companies whose sole member is this trust.

Lori Huang is also the president of the Jen-Hsun & Lori Huang Foundation. At the end of 2024, the foundation had about $9.2 billion in assets and owned approximately 58.7 million Nvidia shares. An Nvidia corporate filing states that neither spouse has a pecuniary interest in the foundation’s shares.

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Property division rules

The couple married in 1985, eight years before Jensen Huang co-founded Nvidia. California applies a community property regime: assets acquired during marriage generally belong to both parties and are subject to equal division in the event of divorce.

This does not mean an automatic 50-50 division of all shares associated with Huang. A court would have to determine how the shares were acquired, how the trusts are structured, whether personal and community assets were commingled, and whether the spouses entered into a prenuptial agreement. Property owned by one spouse before marriage, as well as gifts and inheritances, is generally considered separate property.

Wealth estimate

Fortune, citing the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, estimates Jensen Huang’s wealth at approximately $145 billion. This amount depends on the market value of Nvidia shares and is not an estimate of property that could potentially be divided between the spouses.

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