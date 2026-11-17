In the United States, the California Department of Motor Vehicles has banned Waymo from operating self-driving taxi trips on freeways across the state. The restriction took effect on November 11, The Verge reports.

Reason for the ban

The regulator called the operation of Waymo robotaxis on freeways a direct threat to public safety. The agency said there had been repeated cases in which the company's vehicles entered active roadwork zones, putting workers at risk.

The decision was preceded by two incidents in the San Francisco Bay Area. In one of them, a Waymo robotaxi entered a section of US-101 near Burlingame that was closed due to roadworks. Another case involved California Highway Patrol vehicles on Interstate 280 in San Francisco.

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Conditions for resuming trips

Waymo had been testing its vehicles on California freeways since at least August 2024, and opened such routes to passengers in November 2025. In May 2026, the company voluntarily suspended freeway trips over concerns about construction sites, but resumed them at the end of July.

To return to freeways, Waymo must demonstrate to the regulator that it has sufficiently improved the performance of its systems near road construction zones. Without freeways, robotaxis will have to take longer routes on local roads, which could increase ride costs for passengers.

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