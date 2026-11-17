New Pacific storms are expected along the California coast after waves measuring 15–18 meters, and they could bring waves of up to 6 meters. The U.S. National Weather Service issued warnings for extensive stretches of the California coastline due to dangerous surf and the risk of coastal flooding, The Guardian reports.

Coastal warnings

The highest waves were recorded near the popular Mavericks surfing spot in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. Forecasters warned that unstable and unpredictable waves could quickly pose a danger to people near the water.

Warnings for high waves and flooding of coastal areas were in effect over the weekend. In Santa Cruz County, about 270 homes were under a possible evacuation warning.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rain, wind and new storms

A low-pressure system that brought rain to the San Francisco Bay Area on Sunday was expected to shift to large waves overnight into Monday. Tornado warnings were also in effect for part of Santa Cruz County until Monday afternoon.

In the middle of the week, a powerful storm over the Pacific Ocean is forecast to bring 3.8 to 15.2 centimeters of precipitation to the Bay Area and wind gusts of up to 80 km/h. National Weather Service meteorologist Brian Garcia urged people to prepare for active weeks ahead.

According to the service, two Pacific storms this week will affect not only the California coast but also large areas of the eastern United States, where strong winds, rain and heavy snow in the Sierra Nevada mountains are expected.

Read us on