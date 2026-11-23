In the town of Strathmore, California, nine people were hospitalized after a shooting during a concert on Saturday evening. Law enforcement officials believe it was a private event, UPI reports, citing the Tulare County Sheriff's Office.

Shooting in the crowd

The incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. According to law enforcement, more than 150 people were at the event. Initial reports indicated that the suspects opened fire into the crowd and struck at least nine people.

After arriving at the scene, sheriff's deputies provided first aid to the victims, while some of the wounded made their own way to local hospitals. Investigators determined that it was a large-scale concert organized by Nortenos, a network of street gangs. Several rappers and other performers appeared at the event, some of whom had come from outside the area and from other states. The sheriff's office believes the shooting may have been connected to gang activity.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Condition of the wounded

A 26-year-old man wounded in the chest is in critical condition. Another victim, a 19-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, required surgery. A third victim, who was wounded in the groin, also required an operation. The remaining six victims did not require surgical intervention.

Tulare County Sheriff Michael Boudreaux said there is no immediate threat to county residents. He added that the suspects must be held accountable for the violence.

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