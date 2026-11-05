In California, United States, Proposition 39, an initiative to tighten voter identification requirements, is not expected to be approved, according to a Decision Desk HQ projection. Nearly 60% of voters opposed it, while 41% supported the proposal, The Hill reports.

What Proposition 39 provided for

The initiative would have required registered voters to verify their U.S. citizenship. It also provided that California residents voting by mail would have had to list the last four digits of a state-issued identification number, such as a driver’s license.

In addition, Proposition 39 would have prohibited in-person voting without identification. Currently, eligible adult state residents provide identification and a Social Security number when registering to vote.

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Positions of supporters and opponents

Conservative organizations, including Reform California, supported Proposition 39. They argued that the initiative would strengthen public confidence in elections and help ensure that all votes are counted. The California Republican Party compared the requirement to the need to show identification when flying, buying alcohol, cashing checks, collecting prizes, or entering secure buildings.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Northern California and other civil rights organizations opposed the initiative. They warned that the last four digits of an identification number listed on the outside of a mail ballot envelope could pass through many hands and be kept in election records for nearly two years, creating a risk of identity theft.

In 2025, Republicans in the state Assembly attempted to pass a bill similar to Proposition 39. The document, co-authored by Assemblymember Carl DeMaio, one of the initiative’s main supporters, failed to pass the Elections Committee in April 2025.

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