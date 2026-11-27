Significant coastal flooding was forecast in California due to a combination of exceptionally high tides, El Niño-related weather conditions, and unusually warm ocean water. In some areas, flooding levels could have reached 0.8 meters, Live Science reports.

Risks for the San Francisco area

A particularly difficult situation was expected in the San Francisco Bay Area. San Francisco International Airport and other low-lying parts of the city were preparing for possible flooding. Along the San Francisco coast, warnings were also issued about dangerous surf waves between 6 and 9 meters high.

In Southern California, the U.S. National Weather Service warned coastal communities about potentially record so-called king tides and waves of up to 4.6 meters. Several cities on the state's central coast closed beaches because of the risk of sneaker waves that could sweep people into the sea. Local authorities also urged residents to limit non-essential travel during the Thanksgiving period.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Why the tides intensified

King tides are exceptionally high tides that occur annually due to seasonal factors and the relative positions of the Earth, Sun, and Moon. This time, the risk was intensified by El Niño: a large Kelvin wave was moving along the California coast. Warm ocean water expands, raising water levels and increasing the risk of powerful surf.

According to AFP, the tides during this period could have become the highest since January 1983, when they also coincided with El Niño-related storms. Scripps Institution of Oceanography researcher Reinhard Flick warned that risks could increase in December and January if high waves coincided with precipitation.

Read us on