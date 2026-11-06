California’s Prop 40 billionaire tax heads for defeat — Fortune

In California, Proposition 40, which would introduce a one-time 5% tax on billionaires, is heading for defeat based on preliminary vote counts: 55% of voters opposed it and 45% supported it. Votes are still being counted, Fortune reports.

Divide between counties

In Santa Clara County, which includes the tech hubs of Sunnyvale, Palo Alto, Cupertino and Mountain View, the vote split was the same: 55% against Prop 40 and 45% in favor. Voters in affluent Marin County north of San Francisco and San Mateo County south of the city also voted against the initiative.

At the same time, 55% of voters in San Francisco County supported Prop 40, while 45% opposed it. The county is home to AI startups OpenAI and Anthropic, which, according to the publication, plan to go public. In Los Angeles County, 53% of voters supported the proposal, while 47% rejected it.

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Opponents’ arguments

Opponents of Prop 40 said the tax was unlikely to remain a one-time measure. They also raised concerns about taxing the assets of private companies: in their view, founders might have needed to sell controlling stakes in their own businesses.

According to Fortune, several billionaires have already left California amid concerns about a possible wealth tax, including Google co-founder Sergey Brin, who funded the campaign against Prop 40. The publication notes that the loss of six billionaires significantly reduced estimates of possible revenue from such a tax, as well as projections for the state’s future income tax revenue.

Another initiative is leading

At the same time, opponents of Prop 40 promoted Prop 42, which provides for a ban on taxes on personal savings, assets and retirement savings. This initiative is also leading in the vote count. Michael Faespor, a partner in EY’s private tax team, stressed that a negative voting result does not mean similar measures will not be introduced in the future. He added that wealthy California residents are already reviewing issues of residency, domicile and estate planning.

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