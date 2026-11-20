Researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, identified an experimental compound, TOFA, which in mouse experiments promoted the loss of fat tissue without a significant reduction in muscle mass. As ScienceDaily reports, the substance also increased the body's energy expenditure by up to 18% without increasing the animals' physical activity or raising their body temperature.

The findings were published in the journal Science Advances. In mice with obesity, TOFA improved insulin sensitivity, blood glucose regulation, and reduced triglyceride levels. The animals also showed improved indicators associated with fatty liver disease.

How the experimental compound works

TOFA, or 5-tetradecyloxy-2-furoic acid, belongs to ACC inhibitors — substances that suppress enzymes involved in the formation of fatty acids. At the same time, researchers found that it activates the cellular receptors PPARα and PPARδ, which regulate genes associated with the uptake and breakdown of fats for energy production.

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Thus, TOFA simultaneously reduces the formation of certain fats and stimulates the use of available fatty acids as an energy source. Other ACC inhibitors have already undergone mid-stage clinical trials, but none has been approved for the treatment of metabolic diseases. One problem with such compounds was an increase in blood triglyceride levels. In experiments in mice, TOFA did not produce this effect.

Combination with weight-loss drugs

The scientists also tested TOFA together with semaglutide — the active ingredient in Ozempic and Wegovy — as well as with tirzepatide, sold under the names Mounjaro and Zepbound. In mice, the combinations delivered better results for body weight, glucose, insulin, and triglyceride levels than each approach separately.

GLP-1 class drugs mainly reduce appetite and food intake, whereas in experiments TOFA increased energy expenditure. The substance has not yet been tested in humans, so its safety and effectiveness for people have not been established.

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