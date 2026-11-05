In Canada’s province of British Columbia, a bus was involved in a crash on Highway 39 south of the town of Mackenzie. According to media reports, several people were injured in the accident, with some sustaining serious injuries, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hospitals switched to Code Orange

CBC News reported that the regional health authority Northern Health declared Code Orange at hospitals in Mackenzie and Prince George. This mode is used in cases of a mass influx of casualties.

Northern Health did not disclose the number of patients connected to the incident or their condition. Residents were urged not to visit emergency departments unless their lives were in danger.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Highway temporarily closed

Data center company IREN confirmed that the bus had been chartered by one of its contractors. Local media also reported that the vehicle was not a school bus.

Police asked the public to avoid the crash area. The highway was expected to remain closed for several hours. Authorities did not confirm the cause of the accident.

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