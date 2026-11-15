A fifth servicemember has died in Canada after being injured during a grass fire at the Canadian Armed Forces Base Wainwright in Alberta. Private William Douglas Dal Bianco died in a hospital in Ontario, where he had been receiving treatment after the October 17 fire, CBS News reports.

Training at the range

At the time of the incident, around 84 servicemembers from the 3rd Battalion, Princess Patricia's Canadian Light Infantry, were undergoing offensive operations training. The exercises took place at the grenade launcher range at the base, located southeast of Edmonton.

The wind directed the flames from the grass fire toward the servicemembers. As of Saturday, 24 soldiers remained in hospitals.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the tragedy

Earlier, the fire claimed the lives of Privates Sean Farrell, 23, from Prince Albert, Saskatchewan; Aidan Goulding, 23, from North Vancouver, British Columbia; Hayden Lickemark, 19, from Langley, British Columbia; and Sergeant Morgan Wong, 26, from Edmonton.

Military police are investigating the fire, while a separate military board is to examine the circumstances of the tragedy and propose measures to prevent similar incidents. Major-General Wade Rutland said military officials had known about the fire for several hours, considered it contained and allowed the training to continue, but the wind later changed suddenly.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney called the fire one of the most severe peacetime tragedies involving the Canadian Armed Forces on Canadian soil.

Read us on