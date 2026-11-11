In the Canadian province of British Columbia, wildlife conservation services euthanized four grizzly bears — a female and her three cubs. DNA tests established their involvement in the fatal attack on 48-year-old art therapist Jenny Balcarras and her 20-year-old daughter, Selah Reid, ABC News Australia reports.

DNA tests established the bears’ involvement

The women’s remains were found last week near a hiking trail in Bella Coola, shortly after their family reported them missing. According to Inspector Jeff Tyre, the investigation also indicated that the attack was likely predatory in nature. He stressed that such behaviour is very rare for grizzlies.

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The wildlife conservation service said the animals were euthanized for public safety. A relative of the deceased organized a fundraiser for the funeral and to support Jenny Balcarras’s surviving son and two daughters.

Previous attack not linked to new incident

Authorities warned that grizzlies can behave aggressively at this time of year as they build fat reserves before winter hibernation. In November last year, a bear attacked a school group in the same area: 11 people, including children, were injured, and some sustained serious injuries. However, the four bears identified in the new case were not involved in last year’s attack.

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