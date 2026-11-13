Scientists at the University of Waterloo in Canada have developed a plant-based cellulose coating for paper containers that could potentially replace polyethylene layers in beverage cups. The research findings were published in the journal ACS Sustainable Chemistry & Engineering, ScienceAlert reports.

Coating made from cellulose components

The material consists of cellulose acetate, which makes up its main component, and cellulose nanocrystals, which add strength. The components form hydrogen bonds with paper, so chemical adhesives are not needed to apply the coating. This structure fills the pores of the paper and forms a barrier against water, grease, and gases.

In tests, the new coating remained largely intact during abrasion testing, which was also used to assess the release of microplastics from plastic liners. The study leader, materials chemist Shirley Tang, said that the cellulose material withstood boiling water, food oils, and a range of solvents.

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Strength and barrier properties

During a five-day immersion test, the coating withstood contact with, among other substances, dichloromethane, sodium hydroxide, and hydrochloric acid. According to tensile testing, coated paper achieved the best balance of stiffness and flexibility when cellulose nanocrystals made up 3% of the coating's mass.

Compared with uncoated paper, the material reduced oxygen penetration by more than tenfold. The researchers also tested it on thin brown paper towels, which usually absorb water quickly: after the coating was applied, they became water-repellent. The authors believe the technology could make it possible to use thinner paper for containers, but food-safety testing and regulatory assessment are needed before commercial use. The timeline for commercializing the development is currently uncertain.

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