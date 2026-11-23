In Canada, 5.7% of adults reported using cannabis daily — approximately 1.81 million people. The share of those who consume alcohol daily is 5.2%. Among Canadians under the age of 50, daily cannabis use is already more common than daily alcohol use.

These data were published by News-Medical, citing a study published in the Canadian Medical Association Journal. Scientists analyzed responses from nearly 100,000 participants in the 2023–2024 Canadian Community Health Survey.

Highest rates among young men

Men aged 25 to 34 most often reported daily cannabis use: nearly 11%. By comparison, 2.9% of people in this group consumed alcohol daily, while 8% smoked cigarettes.

Among women aged 25 to 34, 6.8% used cannabis daily, 1.2% consumed alcohol, and 4.5% smoked cigarettes. In the group of women aged 18 to 24, the rate of daily cannabis use was 6.6%, while 0.4% consumed alcohol daily and 2% smoked cigarettes.

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Among people aged 65 and older, the situation is different: daily alcohol use was more common than cannabis use. In particular, 3.3% of older men and 2.3% of women used cannabis daily, compared with 13% and 6.7%, respectively, for alcohol.

Smoking remains the main method of use

Daily cannabis smoking was reported by 3.9% of adult respondents, while 1.8% used it without smoking. Among young people, especially women, the share of those who smoked cannabis daily reached 5.4% and exceeded the share of daily cigarette smokers — 2%.

Researchers also noted that 41% of adults who use cannabis daily began doing so after non-medical cannabis was legalized in Canada in 2018. Among daily users aged 18–24, 85.4% of respondents gave this answer. The authors proposed strengthening information about risks, restricting advertising and retail sales, and introducing prevention measures for young people and vulnerable groups.

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