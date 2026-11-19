Researchers at McMaster University in Canada have developed a wearable microneedle patch to detect asymptomatic heart injury in the first days after surgery. The device could help monitor patients after they have been discharged from hospital: it continuously measures the level of cardiac troponin, a protein released when the heart is damaged. News-Medical reports on the development.

How the device works

The patch is equipped with microscopic polymer needles. They penetrate just below the surface of the skin without reaching nerves or blood vessels and collect interstitial fluid, the fluid surrounding cells. It then reaches a biosensor capable of tracking troponin levels for several days.

Continuous measurement of proteins is more difficult than monitoring, for example, glucose. Troponin is present in the blood at very low concentrations, and its level in interstitial fluid is even lower. To make the sensor work, the scientists combined protein-recognizing antibodies and aptamers — short DNA or RNA strands designed to recognize specific biological targets. The aptamers produce a measurable signal.

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Postoperative monitoring

According to the data cited in the article, about 300 million non-cardiac surgeries are performed worldwide every year, and an increasing number of patients are discharged home on the day of the procedure. At the same time, the first days after surgery are associated with an increased risk of myocardial injury after non-cardiac surgery. This condition occurs in approximately 20% of higher-risk patients, and about 90% of cases have no obvious symptoms.

Many such cases can be detected only through a blood test, which complicates monitoring a person's condition after they return home. Microneedle technology for continuous sample collection was developed by researchers at the University of Waterloo. The results were published in the journal Science Advances.

The team received funding from the Canadian Institutes of Health Research for further testing of the technology. The researchers are also working on its commercialization through the startup Aptec Health.

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