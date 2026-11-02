In Brampton, Canada, a jury is hearing the case of 32-year-old Ammara Amjad, who has been charged with participating in the activities of the ISIS terrorist organization. Canadian authorities repatriated her from a detention camp in Syria in 2023 along with two children born after she allegedly traveled to territory controlled by ISIS.

As Global News reports, this is the first criminal prosecution in Canada of a woman accused of living under ISIS rule in Syria. The trial began on October 22.

Messages as evidence

A significant part of the evidence consists of messages and voice recordings that Amjad exchanged with her mother. According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, a phone seized during a search of her parents' home near Toronto contained about 10,000 text and audio messages. It took police a year to translate them from Urdu.

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The prosecution cites, among other things, messages in which Amjad asked her family to send her money and described her departure as a religious duty. The defense, meanwhile, challenges the accuracy of the translations made by police.

Stay in Syria and repatriation

The correspondence suggests that Amjad may have traveled to Syria following her first husband, whom she called Bilal. The Canadian military confirmed that former reservist Bilal Khan joined ISIS; he died several months after arriving in territory controlled by the group. Later, according to court materials, Amjad married British-Pakistani ISIS member Hamza Parvez.

In early 2019, after the battles for Baghouz, Amjad was among foreign nationals taken to the Al-Hol and Al-Roj camps in northeastern Syria. In April 2023, she arrived in Montreal with three other repatriated women and their children. After being released on bail, she was placed under house arrest at her parents' home and banned from contacting Parvez and five other Canadian women linked to ISIS.

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