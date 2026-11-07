Near Anticosti Island in the Canadian province of Quebec, researchers photographed an unidentified North Atlantic right whale calf in September. Mongabay reports.

Photo analysis

Scientists at the New England Aquarium in Boston analyzed the photographs and data on North Atlantic right whales. Based on the analysis, they determined that it was a calf that was likely born several months earlier. It had not been spotted during winter surveys of these large animals.

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The researchers determined the animal's age after examining photographs and data on members of this species. The North Atlantic right whale is one of the rarest marine mammals in the world.

Season summary

The new finding increased the number of identified North Atlantic right whale calves during the latest calving season to 24. Researchers who study whales consider the unexpected discovery of the calf encouraging.

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