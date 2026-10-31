In Belleville, in the Canadian province of Ontario, police officer Jeff Smith, who suffered severe injuries while stopping a shooter near a synagogue, has been discharged from hospital. He continues recovering at home more than a month after the attack. Belleville police said Smith is making progress in rehabilitation, and that he and his family are grateful for the support of the community and others, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Shooting near synagogue

On September 20, Smith was guarding the B’nai Jacob synagogue, where worshippers had gathered for a service ahead of Yom Kippur. According to police, 29-year-old Sean Ward opened fire on him, wounding the officer in the head and body.

Despite his injuries, Smith returned fire for nearly three minutes until another police officer, Michael McCurdy, joined him. Law enforcement officials said they prevented the attacker from reaching the synagogue and averted a mass killing. None of those attending the service was injured. Ward was wounded in the shootout and died the following day.

Fundraising for police officers

A fundraising campaign launched by Derek Craindler on behalf of the Canadian Jewish community had raised CAD 969,110 through more than 8,300 donations as of Friday morning. The funds are intended to support Smith and his family during his recovery and rehabilitation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

A separate fundraiser was also organized for McCurdy, who was not physically injured but came to his colleague’s aid under fire. According to a Friday morning update, the campaign had raised approximately CAD 58,400. Its organizers emphasized the need to take into account the psychological impact experienced by the officer while responding to the shooting.

Incident in Westmount

Meanwhile, police are investigating a possible shooting at the Temple Emanu-El-Beth Sholom synagogue in Westmount, a suburb of Montreal. Holes were found in several windows of the building which, according to Rabbi Lisa Grushcow, may have been left by pellets from an air gun. No one was injured, and the motive for the incident has not yet been established.

In February 2025, a swastika was painted on the walls of this synagogue. In June, a 38-year-old man was arrested and charged with attempted arson of the building.

Read us on