Canada’s federal budget proposal provides funding for more than 55,000 new electric vehicle charging stations. As Electrek reports, CAD 4 billion is proposed for the modernization and expansion of power grids, of which CAD 635 million is intended directly for charging infrastructure.

Of this amount, CAD 587 million is planned to be allocated to continue the Zero-Emission Vehicle Infrastructure Program (ZEVIP). It funds the creation of new public electric vehicle charging stations.

Support for charging infrastructure

Under ZEVIP, charging infrastructure operators may be reimbursed for up to 50% of eligible costs for most projects. For projects led by Indigenous representatives, reimbursement may reach 75%, while the funding limit is up to CAD 2 million per project.

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Travis Allan, president and CEO of the Canadian Charging Infrastructure Council, said the industry had welcomed the multi-year investments. According to him, the funds should help overcome barriers for residents of condominiums and apartment buildings, develop public fast-charging stations along major transportation corridors and in urban agglomerations, and support charging for medium- and heavy-duty vehicle fleets.

Power grid upgrades

The remaining CAD 4 billion is proposed to be spent on expanding electricity infrastructure over ten years, from 2027 to 2036. The proposal also includes funding for the Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways program, data and modeling work for power grid planning, as well as CAD 1.6 billion for upgrading energy systems in northern and remote communities.

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