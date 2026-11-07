In Surrey, Canada, police detained two 22-year-old men in connection with a shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma’s cafe and a separate incident involving shots fired at a residential building. As NDTV World reports, Pradeep Singh and Savir Khan were detained on November 1.

Shooting at the cafe

According to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, on October 16, 2025, law enforcement received a report of shots fired at a cafe in the 8400 block of 120th Street. The establishment was closed at the time, but two employees were inside and were not injured.

Police said this was the third shooting at Sharma’s establishment since it opened in July. Law enforcement described both incidents as being related to extortion.

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Second incident

Another incident occurred on October 12, when police received a report of shots fired at a residential building in Surrey. A woman was injured as a result of the incident.

Each of the detainees was charged with one count of careless use of a firearm for each of the two incidents, on October 12 and 16. The British Columbia Extortion Task Force took over the investigation into both cases after possible links between the incidents were identified.

Chief Superintendent Duncan Pound said the charges were the result of extensive investigative work over the course of a year, including obtaining judicial authorizations, conducting searches and analyzing evidence.

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