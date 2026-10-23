In Australia’s Canberra, a 21-year-old man has been charged following an alleged attack on a mobile phone seller during a planned Facebook Marketplace transaction. As ABC News Australia reports, police said the victim was allegedly threatened with a knife and forced into a car.

Meeting to sell a phone

According to Australian Capital Territory police, the victim had arranged to sell a phone through Facebook Marketplace and arrived at an address in the Kaleen area in northern Canberra at about 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday. There, an unknown man spoke with him and inspected the phone.

Police allege that a 21-year-old man then got out of a nearby Volkswagen Golf and allegedly threatened the seller with a knife. Police claim that he forced the victim into the car, where he allegedly struck and strangled him.

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Arrest and charges

The victim managed to escape and call for help, after which the Volkswagen Golf drove away. At about 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers located the vehicle in Belconnen, ordered the driver to stop, established his identity and arrested him.

Police said the man is due to appear before the Australian Capital Territory Magistrates Court. He is charged with forcible confinement, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, and committing an act endangering health by strangulation.

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