In Canberra, Australia, two people, including a student, reportedly suffered stab wounds during an altercation in a car park near Lake Tuggeranong College. This was reported by ABC News.

Altercation in the car park

Police received a report of a confrontation in the car park near the college at about 1:30 p.m. In a letter to families, the educational institution said that a student and another person were injured after an altercation involving community members who brought a knife to a car park near the school.

One of those injured went to the Tuggeranong police station, while the other went to a local medical centre. Both were later taken to hospital for further treatment. According to police, their injuries are not life-threatening.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

The investigation is ongoing

The college said that staff responded to the incident immediately, while police arrived at the school and resolved the situation. The administration said that the injured student is well and receiving medical care. Support is available for students who need it.

Police are establishing the circumstances of the altercation and urged witnesses or people with information to contact Crime Stoppers. Lake Tuggeranong College did not provide further details, citing confidentiality considerations.

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