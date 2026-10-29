In Canberra, Australia, hundreds of public sector workers held a two-hour strike, demanding that the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) government improve its pay rise offer. The action involved hospital workers, youth sector workers and builders, as well as staff at Canberra's only prison, the Alexander Maconochie Centre, ABC News reports.

The largest strike since 1989

Participants gathered outside the ACT Legislative Assembly building. According to the outlet, it was the largest coordinated strike by public sector workers since self-government was introduced in the territory in 1989. Correctional staff at the Alexander Maconochie Centre left their workplaces as part of a strike for the first time.

The protest was prompted by the government's proposal to raise pay by 3% annually over three years. Negotiations on 16 separate collective agreements have been ongoing for more than a year. More than 63% of workers covered by the main collective agreement voted against accepting the offer.

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The union's and government's positions

The Community and Public Sector Union (CPSU) is seeking a 5% pay rise in the first year, 4% in the second, and 3% in the third. The government offer also provides for additional inflation-linked payments in the second and third years. The unions believe these payments are insufficient to offset the rising cost of living.

ACT Minister for the Public Service Rachel Stephen-Smith said the proposed increase exceeds projected inflation for the next three years. According to her, additional payments in 2027 and 2028 are provided for if inflation exceeds specified thresholds. The CPSU warned of possible further and longer strikes if the government does not offer better terms.

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