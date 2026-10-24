In Karachi, Pakistan, robbers shot dead 40-year-old Rahimullah, who tried to help a police officer’s family during a robbery near Sohrab Goth. The man was wounded late on Thursday evening, and doctors at Abbasi Shaheed Hospital pronounced him dead.

Attack near Shafiq Mor

As Dawn reports, the incident occurred near Shafiq Mor. Constable Mohammed Danish Iqbal, who serves in the investigation unit of the East District police, was returning with his family from a wedding near Sakhi Hassan Chowrangi.

According to Iqbal, his car broke down near Shafiq Mor. When he and a relative stopped and were inspecting the vehicle, three people on a motorcycle approached them and took their bags and mobile phones.

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Shooting during the escape

According to police, Rahimullah was passing by and ran toward the attackers. They panicked, opened fire on him and fled with the stolen belongings.

Police registered an FIR against three unidentified suspects based on a statement by Mohammed Danish Iqbal.

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