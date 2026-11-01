In the Liaquatabad area of Karachi, Pakistan, a crowd set a trailer truck on fire after a road accident in which 45-year-old pregnant woman Faiza was killed and her 55-year-old husband, Fahim, sustained severe injuries. Dawn reports.

Accident near a hospital

According to traffic police, the couple were riding a motorcycle when a truck struck them while descending the Liaquatabad flyover. The accident occurred on S. M. Taufiq Road near the Sindh Government Hospital in Liaquatabad.

Both victims were taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital in critical condition. Doctors pronounced Faiza dead, while Fahim was admitted for treatment. Officials said that the woman was in the final stage of pregnancy and was returning after a medical examination.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Driver fled the accident scene

The driver left the scene, abandoning the heavy vehicle. After that, people angered by the woman’s death set the truck on fire. Police believe reckless driving was the likely cause of the accident.

A Rescue-1122 spokesperson said that the crowd did not allow firefighters and law enforcement officers to extinguish the fire.

In a separate accident on the Super Highway, a truck struck a young motorcyclist, Asif, near Jamali Bridge. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. According to police, the driver fled and the heavy vehicle was seized.

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