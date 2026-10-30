In Karachi, Pakistan, construction work under the Nehr-i-Khayyam watercourse rehabilitation project will not be stopped despite objections from residents, environmentalists and representatives of the environmental protection department. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister’s adviser Syed Najmi Alam, Dawn reports.

On October 26, the head of Karachi megaprojects wrote to the director general of the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (Sepa). He asked the agency to examine the Nehr-i-Khayyam rehabilitation scheme involving wastewater discharge in the South District and inform him of the required environmental safeguards, mitigation measures, permits or other actions under environmental legislation.

Doubts over environmental assessment

Critics of the project questioned the appropriateness of an environmental review at a stage when work is already actively underway. Sepa sources told the publication that conducting a credible and independent environmental impact assessment or environmental review under such conditions is “almost impossible.”

According to an agency source, before construction began, it should have been verified whether the canal’s shape and design could carry the required volume of water. This requires hydrological modelling, rainfall data from previous years and assessments by meteorologists. He also noted that Nehr-i-Khayyam is intended to discharge rainwater and tidal water into the sea, not wastewater.

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Residents’ protests

Environmentalists and residents of the Clifton area protested near the construction site, fearing that the watercourse could be turned into a commercial area, including a possible food street. They also said that project details were not publicly available and warned that narrowing or blocking the canal could worsen Karachi’s drainage system, increase the risk of urban flooding and harm the marine environment.

Taimur Ahmed, a representative of the opposition Jamaat-e-Islami party in the city council, called the belated environmental review ineffective and expressed doubt about its impartiality. A former Sepa official noted that the Sindh Environmental Protection Act of 2014 gives the agency the authority to intervene, halt or regulate projects that violate environmental standards or lack mandatory approvals.

Syed Najmi Alam rejected the critics’ claims, saying this was not a large-scale project such as the construction of a dam, for which an environmental assessment would be critically necessary. At the same time, he said the authorities had approached Sepa to consider the objections, but stressed that work on Nehr-i-Khayyam would continue.

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