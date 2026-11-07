In Karachi, Pakistan, unidentified assailants shot dead 50-year-old doctor Kashif Agha at his clinic in the Gulshan-i-Maymar area. The attack took place on Friday evening, Dawn reports, citing police. The clinic is located near Nawaz Sharif Park.

Attack at the clinic

According to police, unidentified assailants entered the clinic, fired several shots at the doctor and fled. The man sustained severe gunshot wounds. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

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Murder investigation

A police spokesperson said the killing is linked to a personal enmity. Law enforcement officers are continuing the investigation and establishing the circumstances of the attack.

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar took notice of the doctor's killing and instructed the SSP of the West district to submit a detailed report.

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