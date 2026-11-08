In Karachi, Pakistan, Pak Colony police station chief Faisal Gul was suspended from duty. This came after an audio recording emerged on social media in which he allegedly apologizes to a drug dealer, Dawn reports.

Police decision

The decision to suspend him was made by South District Deputy Inspector General of Police Syed Asad Raza. A police spokesperson said the department would contact the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency to examine the audio recording.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

What the order states

According to the order, the recording appeared on social media on November 5. It allegedly features the station chief and a police constable during an unauthorized compromising conversation with Kashif, also known as Dada, who is described in the document as a notorious drug dealer.

The order also says that Gul tried to reach a reconciliation with this person and ordered a subordinate to apologize to him. According to the assessment set out in the document, these actions harmed the rule of law.

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