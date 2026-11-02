In Pakistan’s Karachi, 54-year-old Pakistan International Airlines engineer Imtiaz Ahmed was shot dead in the Gulistan-i-Jauhar area. The attack occurred on Sunday afternoon, and police are treating it as a suspected targeted attack, Dawn reports.

Attack near his home

According to Sharea Faisal police station chief Anser Ahmed Butt, Ahmed left his home in Block 13 to buy bread. Unidentified attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on him and fled.

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One bullet struck the man and proved fatal, while three others hit a parked vehicle nearby. The injured man was taken to the nearest private hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead. Later, his body was transferred to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for an autopsy.

Police determine motive

Police have ruled out robbery, but the motive for the killing is still being established. The victim was a native of Lahore. Law enforcement officers contacted his brother, who was heading to Karachi, after which they planned to begin formal procedures to establish the motive and search for the attackers. Ahmed’s wife was in Germany at the time, visiting their daughter.

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