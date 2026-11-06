In Karachi, Pakistan, the National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (NCCIA) said it had detained 273 people during an operation against a suspected international financial fraud network. The raid was conducted on November 4 at premises near Kavish Crown Plaza on Sharea Faisal, Dawn reports.

Suspicions over call centre operations

According to NCCIA Deputy Director Shahzad Akbar, the premises housed the Voxtron Solutions call centre. Preliminary investigation data indicates that its employees may have defrauded foreign nationals by posing as representatives of foreign banks and debt verification services.

Akbar said the call centre employees allegedly offered people abroad assistance with verifying their financial obligations. Investigators believe the aim may have been to obtain confidential personal and financial data, including Social Security numbers and payment card details.

According to the NCCIA’s preliminary version, the obtained data may have been used for unauthorized financial transactions through merchant accounts. The agency also assumes that funds from such transactions were transferred to Pakistan through corporate accounts and money transfer channels.

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Seized equipment and case

During the operation, law enforcement officers seized 339 laptops, 152 mobile phones, and four computers. All materials were sent for technical and digital forensic examination.

Proceedings were registered in the case under several provisions of Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act 2016. They concern unauthorized access to information systems, copying or transmitting data, electronic forgery, electronic fraud, unlawful use of personal data, and subscriber number spoofing.

Relatives’ protest

After the raid, relatives of those detained and local residents protested near the Baloch Colony bridge on Sharea Faisal, complicating traffic on one of Karachi’s main transport arteries. The participants protested against the detention of about 100 women, saying that their children worked at the call centre and were not involved in illegal activity.

Police redirected traffic along alternative routes. After negotiations, the protesters dispersed, and traffic on the road was restored at 13:22.

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