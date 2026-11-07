In Karachi, Pakistan, the body of 30-year-old Hasina, who disappeared three days ago along with her two young daughters, was found in a main water pipeline near the Dumba Goth area. The girls are four years old and one and a half years old, and are still being sought, Dawn reports.

Body became caught in water pipeline mesh

Malir Cantonment area police chief Agha Abdul Rashid said the woman's body was found in a pipeline that carries water from Lake Keenjhar. According to the police's preliminary assessment, Hasina may have drowned elsewhere, and the strong current carried her body to Dumba Goth. The body became caught in mesh installed in the pipeline.

The body was taken to the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for forensic procedures. A missing-person report for the woman and children had earlier been filed at the Memon Goth police station, after which the investigation was transferred to Malir Cantonment police.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Police investigate circumstances of disappearance

According to Memon Goth police chief Ayub Mirani, Hasina's husband, Qadir Bux, told law enforcement officers that the couple had argued over a domestic matter before the disappearance. He said that during the argument he slapped his wife, after which she left home with their daughters.

Police involved rescue workers in searching for the girls along the pipeline as far as the Gulshan-i-Iqbal area, but the children have not yet been found. Law enforcement officers are also trying to obtain surveillance camera footage from a farm near the Superhighway to determine whether the woman jumped into the pipeline with her daughters or whether someone threw them into it. At the complaint of the deceased woman's father, her husband was detained for questioning; police are awaiting the autopsy results.

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