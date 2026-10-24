In Caracas, Venezuela, Der Spiegel described the OPP Caribe residential complex as a death trap after an earthquake. The publication writes that the complex was built as a model socialist project.

Model settlement

According to Der Spiegel's description, the Venezuelan authorities built OPP Caribe in the country's capital. Only the most loyal supporters of the dictatorship were allowed to settle there, the publication notes.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Der Spiegel's assessment

In the headline of its article about Venezuela, Der Spiegel links earthquakes to the collapse of the revolution. In its video report, the publication describes OPP Caribe as Hugo Chávez's former model settlement, which became a death trap after the earthquake.

The material was published on October 24, 2026. Its author, Marian Blasberg, reported from Venezuela. The description cited by Der Spiegel does not specify details about the earthquake itself, damage to the complex, or the number of victims.

Read us on