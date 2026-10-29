In the Kathmandu Valley in Nepal, applicants for driving licences may wait up to a week for the date of their practical test despite online registration. The valley’s four transport offices receive an average of 2,000 applications daily, while about 1,500 candidates take practical tests, the Kathmandu Post reports.

At the Transport Management Office in Ekantakuna, approximately 220 candidates a day are accepted for tests to drive four-wheeled vehicles and around 300 for motorcycles and scooters. Car tests are held there four days a week, motorcycle tests five days a week, and tests for heavy vehicles one day a week.

Server failures and queues

Applicants have also reported problems with the online service. One candidate was unable to register for a retest after an unsuccessful first attempt because of persistent server errors. Office staff advised him to try again later, noting that technical problems had occurred at several institutions.

According to officials, server problems are usually resolved by noon. At the same time, technical failures, unstable connections and other digital obstacles remain a daily problem for applicants.

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Of the approximately 1,500 people who take practical tests in the Kathmandu Valley each day, between 800 and 1,000 pass. An official at the Ekantakuna office said that candidates who pass the test and pay the relevant fees usually receive their printed licence within a week.

Service expansion delayed

In November 2023, the Bagmati provincial cabinet decided to expand licence processing services in Banepa, Balaju and Koteshwor to reduce the workload on existing offices. Services have already been launched in Banepa, but have not yet begun in Balaju and Koteshwor. There is no final launch schedule for Koteshwor.

Bharat Sharma, a representative of the provincial Ministry of Industry, Tourism, Labour and Transport, explained the delays by lawsuits and court injunctions. In Balaju, internal work arrangements are being prepared after legal disputes were settled, but the office still needs staff and a budget.

Candidates also complained that some practical test centres charge more than the rates set by the province. For cars, jeeps and vans, the official rate is Rs409.60, while one applicant showed a receipt for Rs665 and another female candidate reported paying Rs605 in Ekantakuna. The ministry stressed that transport offices must charge the standardised amounts stipulated by law, while rules on additional payments to private training institutions for vehicle rental and instruction are more complex.

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