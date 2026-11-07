Hospitals in Nepal’s Kathmandu Valley are recording an increase in the number of patients with respiratory illnesses, flu, coughs and fever. This is happening amid falling temperatures, the start of the dry season after the monsoon and worsening air pollution, Kathmandu Post reports.

Raju Pangeni, a consultant in pulmonology and intensive care at Hams Hospital, said that around 50% of patients currently coming to the facility have respiratory illnesses, colds, coughs or fever. According to him, some people seek care only after their condition worsens at home, so they have to be admitted to the intensive care unit.

Greatest risk for children and older people

Other hospitals in the valley are reporting a similar trend. Ramhari Chapagain, director of Kanti Children’s Hospital, said the facility receives more than 500 patients daily, and more than half of them have colds, fever or respiratory illnesses. Doctors urge parents not to delay seeking medical help if a child’s condition worsens.

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Specialists stress that seasonal flu spreads rapidly in communities and can cause complications, including pneumonia. Children under five, people over 65, and patients with underlying conditions are particularly vulnerable to severe illness.

Doctors advise vaccination

Pneumonia is one of the leading causes of death among children under five in Nepal. Doctors note that bacterial pneumonia is usually more dangerous than viral pneumonia. Symptoms of seasonal flu include fever, cough and body aches, and in some cases vomiting, diarrhea and pneumonia. According to Chapagain, the number of diarrhea cases has also increased alongside the rise in respiratory illnesses.

Nepal has no system for monitoring flu incidence, severe cases and deaths from it, as not all patients seek hospital care or undergo testing. Experts recommend flu vaccination primarily for older people, children, patients with heart and kidney diseases, cancer and diabetes, as well as healthcare workers. To reduce the risk of infection, doctors also advise wearing masks, washing hands, avoiding crowds and keeping distance.

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