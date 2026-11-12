Archaeologists in Kazakhstan have found a gold bear figurine about 2,200 years old during excavations of a burial mound at the Karagaily necropolis in Almaty. The artifact was discovered in an Early Iron Age burial that was looted in antiquity, but the robbers did not take all the items. Live Science reports on the discovery.

Decoration for a headdress

The sculpted bear stands on its hind legs and holds a vessel between its front paws. Holes in the lower part of the figurine indicate that it may have been sewn onto a headdress. According to Lyazzat Sagindykova, director of the Almaty Museum Association, similar finds have not previously been recorded in Kazakhstan.

The figurine belongs to the Saka period. Gold zoomorphic ornaments have previously been found at other sites in Kazakhstan, including a headdress element in the shape of a small leopard at the Kok-Kainar necropolis in Almaty, dated to the 4th century BC. A gold element in the shape of a sheep is also present on the headdress of the so-called Golden Man, a young Iron Age warrior buried with a large number of valuables.

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Possible burial of seven people

Preliminary analysis dates the burial mound to the 4th–3rd centuries BC. It is about 2.4 meters high and approximately 26 meters wide. Based on the number of bones found, researchers suggest that four adults and three children may have been buried there.

Marat Mugalovich Nurpeisov, a senior researcher at the Almaty Museum Association, noted that such a number of human remains is atypical for a single burial mound: burials of this size were usually intended for one or two people. Archaeologists also found fragments of Saka pottery scattered after the ancient looting. Further research, including with the participation of anthropologists, is expected to clarify the circumstances of the burial and the exact number of people buried.

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