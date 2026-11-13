In Kedarnath, in India’s Uttarakhand state, more than 2,000 Nepalis work as porters for pilgrims who cannot independently walk the 22-kilometre mountain trail from Gaurikund to the temple. One of the workers gave this estimate, Kathmandu Post reports.

Work on the mountain trail

Porters carry passengers in a traditional device called a kandi — a basket with part of it cut away and fitted with fabric as a seat. The basket is fastened to the worker’s back and can carry only one person.

Thirty-five-year-old Jeevan Bohara from Bungol Municipality in Nepal’s Bajhang district has been doing this work in Kedarnath for 18 years and supports his family with the money he earns. According to him, the cost of carrying a passenger from Gaurikund to the temple depends on the person’s weight and ranges from 15,000 to 22,000 Indian rupees.

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Earnings and risks

Another porter, 40-year-old Kamal Bagh, has been working with a kandi for ten years. He said that after carrying a pilgrim to the temple and back, a worker can save about 5,000–6,000 Indian rupees, and 8,000–10,000 with a high-paying passenger. The journey from Gaurikund to the temple takes the whole day, while food, accommodation and drinking water along the route and near the temple are expensive.

For this work, Nepali citizens need citizenship certificates, a recommendation from the local panchayat and a police-issued identification card. Obtaining the documents costs 4,000–5,000 Indian rupees, according to Bagh. Nepalis also transport goods and run hotels and grocery shops in the shrine area.

The temple usually opens in April, on Akshaya Tritiya, and operates until Bhai Tika in late October or early November. The shrine is closed in winter because of colder weather and heavy snowfall. Work on the route involves danger: this time it was complicated by landslides, while road closures and landslides have also occurred in previous years.

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