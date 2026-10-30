Cape Town records 60 flight delays due to taxi unrest — TimesLIVE

At Cape Town International Airport in South Africa, 60 flight delays were recorded on Friday due to taxi-related unrest that affected staffing levels and caused longer queues. The greatest difficulties arose at security checkpoints for domestic passengers, TimesLIVE reports.

Which flights were affected by the delays

As of 1:00 p.m., the delays affected 44 domestic and 11 international flights, as well as five arrivals. The average delay was about one hour. No flight cancellations were recorded.

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Acting regional general manager of Airports Company South Africa Malcolm Koopman apologized to passengers for the inconvenience. According to him, the airport redistributed resources for terminal operations and security screening, brought in additional staff from other airports, and introduced measures to speed up passage through checkpoints.

Advice for passengers

Until further notice, international passengers were advised to arrive at the airport four hours before departure, while domestic passengers were advised to arrive three hours before departure. The administration also advised passengers to plan their trip to the airport in advance, monitor traffic conditions, and check their flight status with the airline or in the Airports Company South Africa mobile application. Those who missed their flight were advised to contact the airline directly.

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