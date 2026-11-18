In Germany, heavy downpours and storm-force winds prompted numerous police and fire and rescue service callouts. In the Cologne area, the fire service reported flooded streets, fallen trees and damaged roofs. Shortly before midnight on Tuesday, around 253 emergency responders and 55 vehicles were deployed there, Tagesschau reports.

Severe weather in western Germany

North Rhine-Westphalia was particularly affected, with intense rainfall and, in some places, strong wind gusts recorded. Several roofs were damaged in Olpe. Fallen trees were also reported in many other cities across the state.

In Freudenstadt in the Black Forest, 52 litres of precipitation per square metre fell within 24 hours. A warning for heavy persistent rain was issued for the Black Forest, while hurricane-force wind gusts are possible on the peaks of the Harz. Official warnings of severe storm gusts during the day were in force across almost the entire country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Fallen trees blocked railway tracks

In Baden-Württemberg, no significant damage was recorded according to available information, although police were repeatedly called out because of the severe weather. In the area covered by the Pforzheim police headquarters, officers responded more than 30 times to reports of fallen trees and construction barriers. Near Birkenfeld in the Enz district, a tree fell onto a car, and the driver sustained minor injuries.

In Stuttgart, one of the streets in the western part of the city was temporarily closed in the morning after it was flooded. In Thuringia, a tree felled by the wind fell onto railway tracks between Erfurt and Nordhausen. According to Deutsche Bahn, the section was blocked for several hours.

Meteorologists expect persistent rain and storm gusts to continue in Germany in the coming days. The cause is several cyclones bringing moist air masses from the west.

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