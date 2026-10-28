In the Australian town of Kempsey, a 19-year-old woman has been charged in connection with the alleged destruction of a public Christmas tree that burned down on December 3, 2025. The tree had been installed in the town centre on the Mid North Coast of New South Wales.

Charges after investigation

As ABC News reports, police charged the woman on Tuesday with destroying property by fire. She is due to appear before Kempsey Local Court on November 19.

Detective Inspector Mark Rogers said the investigation had been lengthy and extensive and involved reviewing CCTV footage. According to him, the tree meant a great deal to the Kempsey community. Police are also seeking to speak with other people whom officers believe may have been present during the incident.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Town prepares a new tree

Kempsey Shire Mayor Kinne Ring said the council plans to install a new tree in the town's central business district within the next few weeks. She noted that the community, including children, had been upset after the fire.

After the tree burned down, residents decorated the surviving metal frame with tinsel and Christmas ornaments. The council also lost its запасні decorations during flooding in May 2025. According to Ring, residents will continue to help decorate the festive installation, but this time on a new green tree.

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