In Kenya, 57% of sites inspected from July 1, 2025, to April 2, 2026, did not meet building requirements and were at risk of collapse. This is stated in a report by the State Department for Public Works submitted to parliament, Nation Kenya reports.

Of the 21,282 assessed sites, 9,264, or 43.53%, were deemed structurally safe. Another 12,018 did not comply with construction legislation requirements.

Compliance rate

The highest compliance rate was recorded in the former Western Province, at 77%: 1,183 out of 1,520 inspected sites met the requirements. In the Mount Kenya region, the figure was 65%: of 1,225 sites, 807 met the requirements, while work at 418 sites was suspended.

In Nairobi, where a building recently collapsed in the Eastleigh area, full compliance was established at 2,261 of 3,908 inspected sites, or 57%. The lowest figure was recorded in the North Eastern region: work was allowed to continue at only 11 of 220 sites, while work was halted at 209 construction sites. In the Upper Eastern region, 53 of 355 sites, or 14%, met the requirements.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Causes of collapses and oversight

The report states that 100 building collapses have occurred in the country since 1996, while eight such cases were recorded in 2026, the highest number so far. Structural defects were named as the main problem in the construction industry.

The document cites poor-quality designs, developers saving on concrete and reinforcement in areas with weak soils, the involvement of unlicensed persons in preparing drawings, and violations of construction technologies among the causes. In particular, contractors may improperly prepare concrete mixes or fail to comply with requirements for their compaction and curing.

The National Construction Authority of Kenya checks, among other things, the contractor's registration, certificate of compliance, the presence of an information board with permits, protective equipment, and qualified workers. If a site fails to meet the requirements, the authority must issue a stop-work order, and the developer is given 14 days to rectify the violations. As of March 31, 2026, the authority had secured 15 convictions in various counties, but the report states that only a few investigations reach prosecution.

Read us on