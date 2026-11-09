In Kenya, the National Land Commission (NLC) has accumulated about 7,000 unresolved cases concerning the legality of transferring public land into private ownership. Hearings cannot begin or continue until new procedural rules are approved, Nation Kenya reports.

NLC Vice Chairperson Julie Osogo said the number of such cases could rise to 10,000 by the end of the year, as more and more Kenyans file petitions. According to her, this total also includes unfinished cases whose hearings were started by previous compositions of the commission.

Separate procedures for land disputes

The matter concerns reviews of grants and dispositions of public land — a procedure intended to determine whether instances of public land passing into private ownership were lawful. These 7,000 cases do not include separate complaints concerning historical land injustices, for which a different review mechanism is provided.

Amendments to the National Land Commission Act that came into force on November 4, 2025, changed the provisions governing both procedures. The updated review rules concern grants or dispositions of public land made before August 27, 2010, the day Kenya’s Constitution was promulgated. For the consideration of historical land injustice, the law defines the period from June 15, 1895, to August 27, 2010.

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The rules must undergo the parliamentary procedure

The NLC is holding public consultations on two draft regulations that are to govern the hearings. Once the discussions are completed, the commission plans to submit the documents to parliament; they will enter into force only after undergoing the parliamentary procedure and being officially published.

Osogo stressed that the absence of clear procedures had previously resulted in cases that were reviewed being challenged in court. The law provides that persons interested in a disputed land grant must receive notice of the review, access to the relevant documents, and an opportunity to be heard by the commission.

If a land title was obtained unlawfully, the NLC must instruct the land registrar to revoke it. In the event of violations during the acquisition of land, the commission may take appropriate measures to remedy them. At the same time, the law protects bona fide buyers who purchased land for consideration and were unaware of a defect in the title.

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