In Kenya, lawyer Newton Arori has filed a petition with the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Nairobi, seeking to overturn the provision establishing a two-month waiting period before becoming entitled to paid sick leave. Currently, new employees cannot receive such leave until they have completed two consecutive months of work.

Petition to the court

Arori is asking the court to declare unconstitutional legislative provisions that deprive newly hired employees of the right to paid absence due to illness until the end of this period.

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Possible consequences

As Nation Kenya reports, if the petition succeeds, employers may be required to grant new employees paid sick leave from their first day of work. This could potentially extend the relevant payments to people who have just been hired.

In the photo caption, the publication notes that the employer has an obligation to organize work and allow employees to use leave.

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