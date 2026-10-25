In Kenya, 22 people were killed after a bus collided with a truck in the Kanga area on the Mombasa–Nairobi highway. The accident occurred on the morning of October 25, when the bus was heading toward Mombasa.

Deaths and injuries

As Nation Kenya reports, 18 passengers died at the scene of the accident. Another four died from their injuries while receiving treatment at Mtito Andei Sub-County Hospital.

Makueni County Health Services Chief Garvey Muley said that 16 injured people are being treated at the hospital. Another two patients were referred to Makindu Sub-County Hospital.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation into the circumstances of the accident

According to eyewitnesses, the collision occurred at around 7:45 a.m. A source told the publication that the bus had come from a funeral in western Kenya and was heading to Mombasa.

Makueni County Commissioner Abdullahi Khalif announced the start of an investigation into the circumstances of the accident. Hospital Medical Superintendent Kelvin Wamalwa said that the injured people are in critical condition.

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