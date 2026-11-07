In Kinango, Kwale County, Kenya, Apostle Spencer Mdawe buried four of his children — Salem, Sharon, Sarah and Shekinah — in one grave. They were among 24 people killed in a head-on collision between a bus and a heavy truck on the Kanga section of the Mombasa–Nairobi highway near Mtito Andei, Nation Kenya reports.

Four children from one family

The crash occurred early on a Sunday last month. The bus carried more than 50 passengers: relatives, church community members and more than a dozen pastors returning to Mombasa after the funeral of a bishop in Lugari, Kakamega County.

Spencer Mdawe survived the crash and sustained injuries. He lost half of his eight children. His wife, relatives, representatives of churches, the university community and local politicians attended the farewell ceremony.

Salem had an education in business management, Sharon was a civil engineer, Sarah was a land surveyor, and Shekinah was a fourth-year geoinformatics student at the Technical University of Kenya. University representatives described Shekinah as a diligent student and a leader.

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Calls to strengthen road safety

During the farewell ceremony, those present called on Kenya's transport authorities to strengthen safety controls on the highway between Mombasa and Nairobi. They pointed to dangerous overtaking and reckless driving on this transport route.

At the ACK Memorial Cathedral in Mombasa, Bishop Alphonsus Baya held a separate memorial service for four other victims of the crash from one family: doctor Patrick Mutsungo, his wife Unitto, their child Ndune, and relative Moses Mwadzuu.

Bishop Baya said that road accidents destroy families and cut short the lives of young people. According to data from Kenya's National Transport and Safety Authority cited by him, about 4,000 people have died on the country's roads since the beginning of 2026.

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