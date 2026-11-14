In the border county of Marsabit in northern Kenya, at least two Kenyans were killed by stray bullets due to fighting in neighboring Ethiopia, while another 22 people were injured. About 10,000 county residents were forced to leave their homes, Anadolu Agency reports, citing Marsabit Governor Mohamud Ali.

Shelling at the border

According to an assessment conducted with government participation, more than 50,000 Ethiopians seeking safety due to fighting in the Oromo and Somali areas of southern Ethiopia have also arrived in Marsabit County.

The town of Moyale, located about 750 kilometers north of Nairobi, was hit hardest. Residents of Kenyan border communities left their homes because of gunfire and explosive devices linked to the conflict. The governor also warned of the danger posed by unexploded ordnance that fell near residential areas and public facilities, particularly to children.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Overcrowded temporary shelters

According to Ali, the fighting disrupted schools, national examinations, electricity supplies, and cross-border trade. Thousands of displaced families are staying in temporary shelters or private homes.

Ali reported health risks caused by overcrowded shelters, shortages of essential medicines, deteriorating nutrition, and confirmed cases of measles and rubella. Local authorities, together with state bodies and humanitarian organizations, are coordinating the provision of food, water, medical care, and shelter. The governor called for additional international support and asked community leaders to prevent retaliation and an escalation of ethnic tensions.

The violence erupted on October 18 after a dispute over a regional flag and the killing of a 13-year-old girl. Since then, it has spread to several areas along the disputed border between Ethiopia’s Oromia and Somali regions.

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