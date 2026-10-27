In the Eastleigh district of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, following the collapse of a building on 9th Street, Director of Public Prosecutions Renson Ingonga instructed the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to establish the circumstances of the tragedy. As Nation Kenya reports, investigators must determine whether there were acts or omissions by Nairobi city administration officials, the developer, contractors, or other specialists.

Ingonga said that his office had not received from the Nairobi city administration any inspection materials concerning possible violations during construction. This concerns the potential liability of the private developer, specialists, or city government officials.

Dispute over permits

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja said that the city authorities had not issued construction permits and that documents circulated on social media were forged. According to him, the city administration’s system records a change in the designated use of the plot, but contains no approval of an architectural design or construction plan.

Sakaja also said that county officials had recorded violations at the site twice and detained 14 people. He accused the police of releasing the detainees on cash bail. National Police spokesperson Muchiri Nyaga rejected these claims, stating that oversight of such structures falls within the authority of the county government, which can halt the work.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Data from regulators and the developer

Kenya’s National Construction Authority reported that the project was registered on July 30, 2025, and that 9th Street Plaza Limited was listed as the developer in the documents. One of the company’s co-owners, Mohamed Hatar Ali Nur, told the publication that the building had all the required permits and that investigators had not yet contacted him at that time.

The authority’s register lists Stromax Holdings E.A Limited as the contractor, while the project specialists include architect Emmanuel Mwangi Mainu and structural engineer Joseph Muthuri Mugu. Mugu published a notice in the Daily Nation distancing himself from the project and said that, through lawyers, he had requested documentation from the construction authority and the Nairobi city government. At the same time, the regulator reported that it had not received such a request.

The National Environment Management Authority had previously required the developer to submit clear architectural drawings with specified dimensions in order to make an informed decision under the environmental impact assessment procedure. The lower floors of the building, which was still under construction, were already occupied, although final inspections and the issuance of an occupancy certificate must take place after the work is completed.

Read us on