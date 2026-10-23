In Kenya, two fishermen — Brian Mingo and Joseph Ojwang — drowned on the night of October 7 during a clash on Lake Victoria near Ndhuru Beach in Homa Bay County. As Nation Kenya reports, the men were patrolling a fish breeding area when they were pelted with stones. The bodies of the deceased were found two days after the incident.

The clash occurred between two groups of fishermen amid accusations of violating local fishing rules. The tragedy heightened concerns among residents of the region, where the protection of spawning grounds is increasingly accompanied by violence.

Disputes over spawning grounds

Ndhuru fishermen said they had created a separate quiet area for fish breeding after fish stocks declined sharply. Kenya's National Government Constituencies Development Fund provided the local community with a patrol boat to protect the area.

Patrol boat operator Jackton Nyamnwada said that during one patrol, their vessel was surrounded by six boats. Due to an engine malfunction, patrol members had to jump into the water to save themselves. According to him, the engine was unscrewed from the boat and fell into the lake.

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Local fishermen claim that violators enter protected areas at night, use prohibited gear to catch juvenile fish, and damage nets and boats during conflicts. At the same time, these claims are not presented as confirmed findings by the authorities.

Growing danger on the lake

Homa Bay County Commissioner Ronald Mwiwavi said that danger on the lake is increasing. According to him, Lytare, Koginga and Ndhuru beaches are of particular concern to security agencies, while fishermen from these areas are increasingly taking to the water with homemade weapons. There are 147 beaches in the county.

Mwiwavi also reported a clash between Kenyan and Ugandan fishermen in the deep-water part of the lake, which occurred on Saturday and claimed two lives. He called on fishermen to resolve disputes through government institutions and on leaders of local beach management units to counter groups that, he said, may be operating on the lake.

Last month, 31-year-old fisherman Evans Okot died under mysterious circumstances. His father, Julius Ager, said there were stab wounds on his son's body and suggested that Okot may have been killed before his body ended up in the water.

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